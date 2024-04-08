Manchester [UK], April 8 (ANI): Manchester United and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Liverpool missing out on the top spot in the Premier League points tally.

The first half started off well for United as Alejandro Garnacho almost converted a one-on-one chance, but the goal was ruled out due to offside. Later, Mo Salah got an opportunity to score for Liverpool, but a great save from Andre Onana kept trouble at bay for the hosts.

After some terrible defending by United, Darwin Nunez flicked a corner by Robertson to Luis Diaz, who put the ball into the nets to give his team a lead in the 23rd minute.

The first half was a one-sided affair, with Liverpool registering 16 shots as compared to United's zero.

Just minutes into the second half, United star Bruno Fernandes delivered an equaliser, making the use of a poor pass from Caoimhin Kelleher to hit a stunning goal from 50 yards.

The hosts took a lead in the 67th minute, when a beautiful curling finish came from Kobbie Mainoo. But after Aaron Wan-Bissaka had fouled Harvey Elliott, Salah took a penalty for Liverpool and levelled the scores in the 84th minute.

Liverpool is in the second spot with 71 points, with 21 wins, eight draws and two losses. United stays at sixth place with 15 wins, four draws and 12 losses, giving them 49 points.

In the other match, Tottenham Hotspurs moved into the top four of the points tally with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at home.

An own goal by M Santiago Costa dos Santos gave the Spurs a 1-0 lead, but in the 27th minute, Nottingham bounced back as Anthony Elanga burst down the right and cut back for Chris Wood, who scored a goal in his fourth successive PL game.

The game was level at 1-1 in the half-time.

In the 52th minute, Micky van de Ven delivered a powerful strike to restore Spurs' lead. Six minutes later, Pedro Porro delivered the match-winning goal.

Spurs is in the fourth place with 18 wins, six draws and seven points, giving them a total of 60 points. Nottingham is at the 17th spot, with seven wins, eight draws and 15 losses, giving them 25 points.

Also, a stoppage-time equaliser by Oli McBurnie rescued Sheffield Shield as they played out a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Bramall Lane, not giving the Blues a chance to move closer to Man United.

Chelsea was off to a fine start as Thiago Silva guided a corner by Conor Gallagher inside the nets in the 11th minute. But the equaliser was delivered by Jayden Bogle in the 32nd minute. A picture-perfect pass by Gustavo Hamer reached Bogle, who wasted no time in levelling the scores.

Noni Madueke restored Chelsea's lead with a goal in the 66th minute, but Oli hit a stunner in the stoppage time, denying Chelsea their three points.

Chelsea is in the ninth spot, with 12 wins, eight draws and 10 losses, giving them 44 points. Sheffield is at the bottom of the points tally, with three wins, seven draws and 21 losses, giving them 16 points. (ANI)

