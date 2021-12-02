London [UK], December 2 (ANI): Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea registered victories in their respective matches of the ongoing Premier League 2021-22 season.

Chelsea is currently at the top of the Premier League standings and Thomas Tuchel's side is one point ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool is in the third position, two points behind table-toppers Chelsea.

Chelsea defeated Watford 2-1 with the goals coming from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech for the Blues.

Liverpool thrashed Watford 4-1 with the goals being registered by Jordon Henderson, Mohamed Salah (brace) and Diogo Jota for the Reds.

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 2-1 while Southampton and Leicester City played out a 2-2 draw.

Later today, Arsenal would square off against Manchester United while Tottenham Hotspur will take on Brentford. (ANI)

