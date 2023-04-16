Manchester [UK], April 16 (ANI): Manchester City's early first-half onslaught, led by a brace from star striker Erling Haaland, helped them clinch a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the home arena of Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

John Stones opened City's account early in the fifth minute itself, scoring with help of a magnificent left-footed volley from the edge of the penalty box.

In the 13th minute, Haaland converted a penalty to double his side's lead, sending home fans into loud cheers.

Wilfried Ndidi's weak challenge let Kevin de Bruyne set up Haaland's second goal and the Norway star converted the opportunity into a brace with no hesitation. 25 minutes into the game, the scoreline read 3-0 in favour of Manchester City.

Haaland is now having 32 goals in a 38-game PL season. He is just two goals away from the record for most goals in a Premier League season, which is held by Andrew Cole (34 goals in 1993/94) and Alan Shearer (34 goals in 1994/95), when the season used to be 42-games-per-side affair.

In the 75th minute, a goal by substitute Kelechi Iheanacho offered Leicester fans a little to cheer about.

With this win, City is in second place in the points table with 70 points, three shy of table-toppers Arsenal. They have 22 wins, four draws and four losses in 30 matches. Leicester City is in the 19th spot, with only seven wins in 31 matches, four draws and 20 losses. They have only a total of 25 points.

Following the match, City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports, "It is always tricky after the Champions League against a team who is fighting but the quality is there. We started really well with focus but when you make lots of substitutions you drop a little bit. It is three points and we move to the next one."

"It was completely different because the guys that start the second half it was the same approach as the beginning. I have a little bit of experience to play in three days in the important stages and you make a lot of substitutions and some dynamics we have and some players do not. And when the game was under control we made the changes."

"Of course it was worrying - we made a mistake and then they had the chance with Maddison and Kelechi. The game was tricky in the last 15 minutes. But the first 60 to 65 minutes was good," concluded the manager.

Man City will resume action on Wednesday when they lock horns with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Later, Guardiola's side will face off against Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, April 22.

Man City's next Premier League game is an all-important clash against toppers Arsenal at home on April 26.

Meanwhile, Leicester will be hosting Wolves on Saturday, April 22. (ANI)

