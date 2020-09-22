Wolverhampton [UK], September 22 (ANI): Manchester City on Monday (local time) defeated Wolves to start Premier League 2020-21 season on a winning note.

City defeated Wolves 3-1 here at the Molineux Stadium. For City, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Gabriel Jesus got among the scoring sheets while for Wolves, Raul Jimenez scored the lone goal.

Also Read | World Rhino Day 2020: Times When Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Batted for Rhino Conservation as Part of Rohit4Rhinos.

The first goal of the match came in the 20th minute as Kevin De Bruyne netted the ball into the goalpost through a penalty kick. Wolves Saiss had brought down De Bruyne inside the penalty area and as a result, De Bruyne was awarded a penalty kick.

The second goal for City came through aggressive gameplay as De Bruyne first passed the ball to Raheem Sterling and he then somehow managed to pass it to Phil Foden.

Also Read | RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Sanju Samson, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

From there, Foden just smashed the ball into the goalpost from ten yards away, to give City a 2-0 cushion.

Wolves managed to peg one goal back in the 78th minute as a corner was perfectly headed towards Traore. Podence then somehow managed to get the ball inside the penalty area and Raul Jimenez headed the ball into the goalpost to make the scoreline 2-1 in favour of City.

In the 95th minute(90+5) of the match, City had a throw, the Pep Guardiola's side first lost the ball but they somehow managed to win it back and Gabriel Jesus' shot took a big deflection off Wolves' Conor Coady and as a result, the goal was registered for City.

In the end, City walked away with a 2-1 victory. The Pep Guardiola's side will now next lock horns with Leicester City in the Premier League on September 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)