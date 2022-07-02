London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Sven Botman has now completed his move to Premier League side Newcastle United from Lille after a deal to bring the highly-rated defender to St. James' Park was agreed in principle earlier this week.

The Magpies fought off competition from a host of European sides to secure the signature of the 22-year-old, who has penned a five-year contract with the club having won the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions during his two seasons in France.

Botman graduated from the famed Academy set-up at Ajax before - following a loan spell with Heerenveen - he joined Lille, where he played in the Champions League and Europa League. He has captained the Netherlands at under-21 level, as well as being called up to the full squad for the first time in November 2020.

The 6ft 4ins left-footed centre-back becomes Eddie Howe's third signing of the summer following the arrival of Matt Targett and Nick Pope last month.

Botman said: "I'm really happy - delighted - and I can't wait to start this new adventure. This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It's a day I've worked hard for and I'm very excited."

"Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club, and they play in the Premier League which is the best league in Europe. The whole package is just perfect. I'm looking forward now to meeting the fans and also my new teammates," he added.

The Badhoevedorp-born player completed his medical on Tyneside at the beginning of the week, with the formalities of the deal completed on Friday.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted Sven is joining us. He is technically very good, physically very good and has a great attitude."

"At 22, he already has solid experience at the top level but he is at a great age to grow with this team. I am looking forward to getting to work with him and seeing him with his new teammates," he added. (ANI)

