London [UK], January 4 (ANI): A total of 94 (0.65 per cent) new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Premier League between December 27 and January 2, after 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.

The Premier League on Monday announced its first week-by-week decrease in COVID-19 positive results for eight weeks.

Also Read | Vannes vs PSG, Coupe de France 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of French Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

A statement by Premier League said: "The League can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65 per cent). This is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks."

"The Premier League's COVID-19 Emergency Measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing. The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads," it added.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 1 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Captains India For First Time As Proteas Dominate.

Earlier between December 20-26 -- 15,186 tests were administrated on players and club staff with 103 positive COVID cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)