London [UK], May 14 (ANI): The sorrow of Chelsea continues to grow as they again failed to register a win in the premier league. This time they were held at a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

In the last five premier league matches Chelsea has only managed to secure a single win. As of now, they are in the 11th position in the premier league with 43 points. They have played 35 matches out of which they managed to win 11, lost 14 and drew 10.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling scored a brace for his side but the efforts went in vain after Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace for Nottingham Forest. The match resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea took a total of 14 shots out of which only six were on target. They controlled most of the ball possession in the match. They accounted for 77 per cent of ball possession whereas, Nottingham Forest only had 23 per cent of ball possession during the match.

Nottingham Forest took a total of 11 shots out of which only two were on target.

Nottingham is in the 16th position in the league table with 34 points. They have played 36 matches out of which they have won eight, lost 18 and drew 10.

Another big club in London that fell short of a much-needed win is Tottenham Hotspurs.

Tottenham Hotspurs lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the Villa Park Stadium on May 13.

The loss meant that Tottenham will not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

An early strike by Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for Aston Villa. Later in the second half, Douglas Luiz made the score 2-0.

A consolation goal for Tottenham Hotspurs came in the added time. Harry Kane was awarded a penaty and easily put the ball in the net of Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspurs took five shorts out of which two were on target. They had a total of 52 per cent of possession during the match.

On the other hand, Aston Villa took a total of eight shorts out of which only four were on target. They had 48 per cent of possession of the ball during the game.

Tottenham Hotspurs are in the 6th position with 57 points. Having played 36 games they have won 17, lost 13 and drew 10.

After losing 2-0 to Fulham, Southampton confirms their departure from the premier league.

Leeds United and Newcastle United settled for a 2-2 draw.

Crystal Palace got the better of Bournemouth as they defeated them 2-0. (ANI)

