London [UK], December 12 (ANI): Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City moved into eighth place on the Premier League table with a 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Tielemans put Foxes ahead with their first Premier League penalty of the season on 38 minutes, after James Maddison had been brought down by Jamal Lascelles. Patson Daka doubled the lead 12 minutes into the second half when he slotted a Harvey Barnes pass into an empty net, after a flowing move involving Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Tielemans hit a third for Leicester on 81 minutes when he drove the ball into the roof of the net after Maddison helped on Daka's cross. Maddison sealed victory after a clever one-two with Daka.

Leicester are now on 22 points after their first win in three, while Newcastle remain 19th on 10 points, six adrift of safety.

At Turf Moor, West Ham United could not make the most of their chances as Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope starred in a goalless draw. The Hammers had far more of the match but were foiled by Pope and some wasteful finishing.

The point keeps West Ham in fourth on 28 points, while Burnley remain 18th on 11, two points adrift of 17th-placed Watford with a match in hand. (ANI)

