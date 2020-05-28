Sports News | Premier League to Resume on June 17

London [UK], May 28 (ANI): Premier League on Thursday set June 17 as the new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season.

"Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place," Premier League said in a statement.

Aston Villa against Sheffield United and Manchester City against Arsenal, postponed due to the EFL Cup final, will now take place on June 17, followed by a full match round beginning June 19.

Also, just like Bundesliga, the matches will take place behind closed doors due to the concerns regarding the COVID-19.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority."

Premier League on Wednesday announced that shareholders "voted unanimously to resume contact training."

The squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact.

Premier League further stated that strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible, adding that players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. (ANI)

