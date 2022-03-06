London [UK], March 6 (ANI): Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that the chants for the club's former Russian owner Roman Abramovich from fans were not right during applause for Ukraine.

During the Premier League game against Burnley, tribute for Ukraine was interrupted by calls in support of the Russian owner, who is now selling the club.

"Listen, if we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we should do it together. We take the knee together. If an important person from another club or from our club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect. It's not the moment to give other messages. It's a moment to show respect," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We want that we do this because this is what we are as a club. We show respect as a club and we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause at the moment. We do it for Ukraine. There is no second opinion about the situation there and that they have our thoughts and our support, and we should stand together as a club. It is not the moment for other messages," he added.

A brace from Kai Havertz, and a goal each from Reece James and Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea thrash Burnley 4-0.

Earlier this week, Chelsea FC's Russian owner Roman Abramovich had confirmed he will sell the club after spending 19 years in charge of the club. Abramovich has faced severe backlash due to his alleged close ties with Russia's President Vladimir Putin amid the country's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris. (ANI)

