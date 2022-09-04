London [UK], September 4 (ANI): Chelsea snatched a victory as Maxwel Cornet was denied a late equaliser, ending things 2-1 in favour of the Blues against West Ham United in their Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Substitute Cornet stuck a header going past the goalkeeper but the VAR Jarred Gillett advised referee Andy Madley to go and check his monitor to look at Jarrod Bowen's slight touch on Chelsea goalie Edouard Mendy. Cornet was denied his goal, a decision that West Ham manager described as "rotten".

The first half was goalless. Neither team could manage a lot of chances for themselves in what was a forgettable first half. Pablo Fornals had managed to hit one attempt at the goal but missed.

But the second half saw both teams going really strong and trying to gain an advantage over the other. Michail Antonio gave West Ham the 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute as Declan Rice made the best of some weak goalkeeping by Chelsea from a corner to set up Antonio, who put the ball inside the net.

However, Chelsea was not going down without a fight as Ben Chilwell hit the equaliser in the 76th minute. Kai Havertz hit the winner in the 88th minute.

Following the match, Chelsea boss Tuchel was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, "I do not know if everyone shares the opinion - it is a foul. The goal that we conceded in very similar in the build-up to the situation at Tottenham."

"The second corner should never have been a corner. When the shot came from Bowen and we had the shot from Edu, it was a clear offside position from Antonio. I do not know how [it can be] you can foul when you are in an offside position against a goalkeeper and get a corner. That was the build-up to the first corner, it was similar to Tottenham but I stop talking," he added.

West Ham manager Moyes also said that he has lost faith in VAR.

"The goalkeeper comes to take it and fumbles it out of his hands," said Moyes. "Then he acted as if it was a shoulder injury. I'm amazed that VAR sent the referee to the screen.

"I thought when I saw it, Even if he goes to the TV, there is no way he's overturning this. It was a ridiculously bad decision. I think I question VAR today as much as the referee. The referee should have stuck to his own guns and been big enough to do what he said," he said.

"I have had a chance to look at three or four angles, which they have, so there is no excuse for VAR. Today there is no excuse for that not to be a goal, none whatsoever. The sad thing is that this is the level of our elite refereeing at the moment."

The goalkeeper tried to do the same thing with the first goal as well, he tried to fake an injury for the first goal as well. They have got new people in charge. I have lost faith in them today," he concluded.

With this victory, Chelsea is at fifth position in the points table with 10 points, with three wins in six matches. They will take on Fulham on September 10.

On the other hand, West Ham stands at 18th position in the table, with four points and only one win in six matches. They will take on Newcastle United on September 11. (ANI)

