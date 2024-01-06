Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the preparations for upcoming Khelo India Youth Games are in full swing.

The 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled from January 19 to 31, 2024. The previous five editions of the Youth Games have been held primarily in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula and Bhopal. The upcoming edition will take place in four cities in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

Ahead of the tournament, Stalin talked about the preparations. "Preparations are going on in full swing. We are travelling to Trichy and Coimbatore in a couple of days to see the preparation," the minister told ANI.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to come for the event. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launched the official logo, jersey, mascot, torch and theme song for the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu last month.

Apart from Udhayanidhi Stalin officials from the Union Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and the state government also took part in the event. (ANI)

