New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable for winning Commonwealth Games medals in race walking and steeplechase respectively and hoped their feats will inspire millions.

"Congratulations to Priyanka Goswami for winning silver in race walking at #CommonwealthGames. Becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walking you have opened a new chapter of achievements. Your feat will inspire millions, especially our girls," the president tweeted.

Also Read | Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at Commonwealth Games 2022, Table Tennis Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s Doubles Coverage of CWG Birmingham.

Goswami on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to Avinash Sable for winning silver at Steeplechase in #CommonwealthGames. You have been consistently raising your level of performance which is an inspiring aspect of your success. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours," Murmu said in another tweet.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction: Pawan Sherawat, Faizal Atracheli And Other Most Expensive Buys Ahead Of Ninth Season.

Sable won silver medal in men's 3,000m steeplechase event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)