Sports News | President Trump Wears Jordan Stolz's Olympic Gold Medal

Wisconsin [US], June 6 (ANI): Olympic speed skating champion Jordan Stolz shared a memorable moment with President Donald Trump during an agriculture roundtable in Wisconsin, placing his Olympic gold medal around the president's neck.

As per Fox News, the two later exchanged a handshake at the event, which centred on policies and challenges facing American farmers.

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https://x.com/FoxNews/status/2063054194756493335?s=20

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Stolz enjoyed a historic campaign, capturing gold medals in the 500m and 1000m events while setting Olympic records in both disciplines.

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He also claimed silver in the 1500m, finishing with three medals and emerging as one of the standout athletes of the Games.

Stolz first announced himself on the international stage in December 2021, claiming silver in the 1000m at a World Cup event in Calgary before going on to set a world junior record in the 500m.

His breakthrough came during the 2021-22 season when, at just 17 years old, he stunned the speed skating world by winning both the 500m and 1000m at the U.S. Long Track Speedskating Trials to secure qualification for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Competing at his first Olympic Games in 2022, Stolz finished 13th in the 500m and 14th in the 1000m, results that only hinted at the success that would soon follow.

The Americans' rise accelerated dramatically in 2023. He captured four gold medals at the World Junior Championships in February before making history just weeks later at the World Single Distances Championships in Heerenveen, where he became the youngest skater ever to win a world title in an individual distance event.

He went on to take three golds - 500m, 1000m and 1500m - in the Dutch town, becoming the first man to win three individual titles at a World Championship. Eleven months later, he repeated the golden hat-trick at the 2024 edition in Calgary, Canada. (ANI)

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