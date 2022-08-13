New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Pretoria Capitals on Saturday announced that they have signed South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius for the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

Parth Jindal, owner of Pretoria Capitals said, "Anrich Nortje has been an integral part of the growth and success of Delhi Capitals. So when we decided to expand our cricketing footprint to his country, he was always going to be an automatic choice for us.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Club Interested in Signing Alvaro Morata This Summer.

"I believe Anrich will bring to Pretoria Capitals the same kind of fiery performances and off-field calmness we've seen him display at DC."

Nortje, who has donned the South African colours since 2019, has played 30 games for DC over three seasons, with 43 wickets to his name.

Also Read | PSG vs Montpellier, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The 27-year-old Pretorius, on the other hand, has taken over 50 domestic T20 wickets, and is yet to make his international debut.

The inaugural edition of the T20 league in South Africa will comprise six franchises, and a world-class line up of domestic and international cricketers.

The tournament will be played in January-February next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)