Birmingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games here.

Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction: Pawan Sherawat, Faizal Atracheli And Other Most Expensive Buys Ahead Of Ninth Season.

The other Indian in the fray,

Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher Laud India’s Athletes Over Their Heroic Performances.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)