Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, he remarked that Uttarakhand is resplendent today with the energy of the youth. He added that the 38th National Games were commencing today with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath and Maa Ganga, according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office

Also Read | SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia Match in Galle.

Highlighting that it was the 25th year of the formation of Uttarakhand, Modi remarked that the youth from across the nation would be displaying their potential in this young state.

He added that the event displayed a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. He further remarked that many local games were included in this edition of the National Games and the theme was 'Green Games', as there was usage of environment-friendly items. Elaborating further on the theme, the Prime Minister highlighted that even the trophies and medals were made of e-waste and a tree would be planted in the name of every medal winner, which was a great initiative. He extended his best wishes to all the athletes for a great performance. He also congratulated the Government and people of Uttarakhand for organizing such a grand event.

Also Read | January 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 29.

The Prime Minister remarked that just as gold becomes pure through fire, athletes are given more opportunities to refine their abilities. He added that now many tournaments were organized over the year and several new tournaments were included in the Khelo India Series.

PM Modi emphasised that the Khelo India Youth Games has provided opportunities for many young players to advance while the University Games offer many opportunities to University students. He remarked that the Khelo India Para Games helped the Para athletes in improving their performance and creating new achievements. The Prime Minister recalled that recently the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games was underway in Ladakh and mentioned that last year, the Beach Games were organized.

PM Modi remarked that the efforts to promote sports are not solely driven by the Government, but many Members of Parliament were organizing sports competitions in their constituencies to bring forward new talent. The Prime Minister, who is also the MP of Kashi, mentioned that in his parliamentary constituency alone, around 2.5 lakh youth get the opportunity to participate in sports competitions every year. He emphasized that a beautiful bouquet of sports has been created in the country, with flowers blooming every season and tournaments being held continuously.

"Sports is considered a key medium for India's holistic development", said the Prime Minister who emphasised that when a country excels in sports, its reputation and profile also rise. Therefore, he added that sports were being linked to India's development and the confidence of its youth. The Prime Minister highlighted that India was progressing towards becoming the world's third-largest economic power, and the sports economy is a significant part of this effort. He noted that behind every athlete, there is an entire ecosystem, including coaches, trainers, nutrition and fitness experts, doctors, and equipment.

PM Modi mentioned that India was becoming a quality manufacturer of sports equipment used by athletes worldwide. He pointed out that Meerut had over 35,000 small and large factories producing sports equipment, employing more than 3 lakh people. He emphasized that such ecosystems were being developed across the country.

Remarking that he recently had the opportunity to meet the Olympic team of India at his residence in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that during the conversation, one of the athletes redefined "PM" as "Param Mitra" (best friend) instead of "Prime Minister." He expressed that this trust gives him energy. He emphasized his complete confidence in the talent and potential of the athletes. The Prime Minister highlighted the continuous focus on supporting their talent over the past 10 years and the sports budget had more than tripled in the last decade.

He added that under the TOPS scheme, hundreds of crores of rupees were being invested in dozens of athletes. He underscored that the Khelo India program was building modern sports infrastructure across the country. PM Modi highlighted that sports were mainstreamed in schools, and the country's first sports university was being established in Manipur.

Pointing out that the results of the Government's efforts were visible on the ground and in the medal tally, the Prime Minister highlighted that Indian athletes are making their mark in every international event, showcasing their talent. He praised the excellent performance of Indian athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics, noting that many athletes from Uttarakhand had also won medals. He expressed his happiness that many medal winners were present at the venue to encourage the participants.

PM Modi remarked that the glorious days of hockey were returning. He highlighted that India's kho-kho team recently won the World Cup, and Gukesh D. stunned the world by winning the World Chess Championship. Additionally, Koneru Humpy became the Women's World Rapid Chess Champion. The Prime Minister emphasized that these successes demonstrate how sports in India are no longer just extracurricular activities but the youth are now considering sports as a major career choice.

"Just as athletes always aim for big goals, India is also moving forward with great resolutions," exclaimed the Prime Minister. He highlighted that India was making significant efforts to host the 2036 Olympics, which will elevate Indian sports to new heights.

Emphasizing that the Olympics was not just a sports event; but drives multiple sectors in the host country, PM Modi said the sports infrastructure built for the Olympics creates jobs and provides better facilities for future athletes.

He added that the city hosting the Olympics sees new connectivity infrastructure, boosting the construction and transport sectors and the biggest benefit was to the country's tourism, with new hotels being built and people from around the world coming to participate and watch the games.

The Prime Minister noted that the National Games being held in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will also benefit the local economy. He added that spectators from other parts of the country will visit different parts of Uttarakhand, showing that sports events benefit not only athletes but also various other sectors of the economy.

Emphasizing that the 21st century was being hailed as India's century, PM Modi, after visiting Baba Kedarnath, spontaneously felt that this was the decade of Uttarakhand. He expressed his happiness over Uttarakhand's rapid progress. The Prime Minister highlighted that Uttarakhand had become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which will form the foundation for a dignified life for daughters, mothers, and sisters. It will strengthen the spirit of democracy and the essence of the Constitution.

PM Modi connected this to the sports event, noting that sportsmanship removes all feelings of discrimination. He added that every victory and medal is achieved through collective effort, and sports inspire teamwork. He stated that the same spirit applies to the Uniform Civil Code, where there is no discrimination, and everyone is equal. He congratulated the State Government of Uttarakhand for taking this historic step.

Noting that for the first time, Uttarakhand was hosting a national event on such a large scale, the Prime Minister lauded that this was a significant achievement in itself, creating more employment opportunities and providing local youth with jobs. He urged that Uttarakhand must explore new avenues for development, as its economy cannot solely rely on the Char Dham Yatra. He added that the Government was continuously enhancing facilities to increase the attraction of these pilgrimages, with the number of pilgrims setting new records each season. However, he noted that this is not enough.

PM Modi emphasized the need to promote winter spiritual journeys in Uttarakhand. He expressed his happiness that new steps were taken in this direction and shared his desire to be part of these winter journeys. He encouraged the youth from across the country to visit Uttarakhand during winter, as the number of pilgrims is lower, and there are many opportunities for adventure activities. He urged all athletes to explore these opportunities after the National Games and enjoy the hospitality of Devbhoomi for a longer duration.

The Prime Minister remarked that the athletes represent their respective states and will compete fiercely in the coming days, breaking national records and setting new ones. He urged them to give their best effort. Emphasising that the National Games was not just a sports competition but also a platform for "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat," celebrating India's diversity, PM Modi encouraged the athletes to ensure that their medals reflect the unity and excellence of India.

He urged them to learn about the languages, cuisines, and music of different states. Stressing the importance of cleanliness, the PM highlighted that Uttarakhand was progressing towards becoming plastic-free, and this goal cannot be achieved without the athletes' cooperation. He urged everyone to contribute to the success of this campaign.

Emphasising the importance of fitness and the growing problem of obesity in the country, the Prime Minister noted that obesity was affecting all age groups, including the youth, and increasing the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease. PM Modi expressed satisfaction that the country was becoming more aware of fitness and a healthy lifestyle through the Fit India Movement. He mentioned that the National Games teach the importance of physical activity, discipline, and a balanced life. The Prime Minister urged the citizens to focus on two things: exercise and diet.

He encouraged everyone to take some time each day for exercise, whether it's walking or working out. He also stressed the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet, suggesting a reduction in unhealthy fats and oils. He advised reducing the use of cooking oil by at least 10 per cent each month, as small steps can lead to significant health improvements. He highlighted that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind and a healthy nation.

PM Modi called on state governments, schools, offices, and community leaders to spread awareness about fitness and nutrition. He urged everyone to share their practical experiences and knowledge about proper nutrition. He concluded by calling for a collective effort to build a "Fit India" and announced the commencement of the 38th National Games, extending his best wishes to all participants.

The Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt.Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Ministers of State Ajay Tamta, and Smt Raksha Khadse were present among other dignitaries at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)