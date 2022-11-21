New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Top volleyball players from the country will get a chance to showcase their skills in the second edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League, beginning from February 4.

The league will be held across three different cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Also Read | England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG vs IRN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

All eight franchisees -- Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts -- will play a round-robin round and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.

The final will be played in Kochi.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming on JioCinema: Know How To Download Jio Cinema, Its Subscription Costs To Stream Qatar WC Football Matches Live Online.

Season 2 featuring 31 matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.

The inaugural season of the volleyball league proved to be a success, with a cumulative television viewership of 41 million, the organisers claimed in a release. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)