Northampton [UK], August 10 (ANI): Indian batter Prithvi Shaw slammed his highest List-A score, a knock of 244 runs in just 153 balls, helping his side Northamptonshire beat Somerset by 87 runs in the One Day Cup at Northampton on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Shaw put on a 63-run opening stand with Emilio Gay (30 in 35 balls, with six fours) and a 112-run stand with Ricardo Vasconcelos (47 in 53 balls, with five fours and a six).

Shaw was absolutely bludgeoning the Somerset bowling attack and hitting fours and sixes at will. A 194-run stand with Sam Whiteman, who scored just 54 runs in 51 balls during the whole partnership, put Somerset in a formidable position.

Shaw brought up his double hundred in just 129 balls after having reached his century in just 81 balls.

Northamptonshire reached 415/8 in 50 overs. Jack Brooks (3/75) and Danny Lamb (2/81) were the pick of the bowlers for Somerset.

In the chase of 416 runs, Somerset kept losing wickets at a regular interval. After losing George Thomas (13) early at the score of 33, a 102-run second-wicket stand helped Somerset cross 100-run mark, with Andrew Umeed (77 in 67 balls, six fours and three sixes) and Lewis Goldsworthy (47 in 62 balls, with four boundaries) putting their team back on track.

After their dismissal, Somerset slipped to 182/5. Another partnership between Curtis Campher (49 in 24 balls with eight fours and a six) and Danny Lamb (16) worth 77 runs helped Somerset cross 250 runs.

But after their dismissal, Somerset was bundled out for 328 in 45.1 overs.

Rob Keogh (4/49) and Tom Taylor (3/68) were the pick of the bowlers for Northamptonshire.

Now with this knock, Shaw's List-A record stands at: 2,931 runs in 56 matches and 56 innings at an average of 55.30 and a strike rate of 125.47, with nine centuries and 11 fifties.

This is the sixth-highest score in List-A cricket, with the highest score of 277 in 141 balls being smashed by Narayan Jagadeeshan of Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This is also Shaw's second List-A double hundred. He has the second-highest amount of double centuries. Rohit Sharma has the most List-A double tons, with a total of three, which have all come in 50-over international cricket, with his score of 264 being the highest-ever in international ODI cricket.

This is the second-best List-A score in England, with Alistair Brown with 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan (2002) being the highest.

In three matches in One Day Cup so far, Shaw has scored 304 runs at an average of 101.33 and a strike rate of 148.29, with the best score of 244. (ANI)

