Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Jaipur Pink Panthers ended Puneri Paltan's eight-match winning streak after defeating them 36-34 in Jaipur on Saturday. The Puneri Paltan held a huge lead at 20-11 at the end of the first half, but the Panthers fought back and clinched a gripping victory in the end.

Arjun Deshwal was the star for the Panthers, with 16 points on the night, as per a PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) press release.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Amazon Prime Video, 2nd T20I 2024: How To Watch NZ vs PAK Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Deshwal picked up a couple of raid points as the Panthers clinched the lead at 3-2 in the third minute. The Puneri Paltan levelled the scores at 5-5, but Deshwal kept picking up raid points to propel the Panthers to a three-point lead at 9-6 in the 9th minute. However, the Puneri Paltan defence unit stood tall and kept its team in the game at 8-10 in the 12th minute.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh upped his game as the Pune side levelled the scores once again at 11-11 in the 16th minute. Pankaj Mohite pulled off a magnificent double-point raid in the 18th minute and helped Puneri Paltan inch ahead at 14-11. Moments later, the Pune side inflicted an 'ALL OUT' to extend their lead further. The Puneri Paltan led comfortably at 20-11 at the end of the first half.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Provides Wrist Injury Update Ahead of Australian Open 2024; Tennis Star Plans to Start Season Like He Does Most Years, With An Aussie Title.

The Panthers tackled Mohit Goyat in the opening minutes of the second half, but Shadloui picked up tackle points from the other end and kept Pune in the lead at 21-13 in the 25th minute.

However, Arjun Deshwal pulled off a 'SUPER RAID' as the Panthers reduced the Pune side to just one member in the 29th minute. Moments later, the home side inflicted an 'ALL OUT' and narrowed the gap between the two sides to 22-23. The Panthers rode on momentum and clinched the lead at 24-23 soon after.

Bhavani Rajput effected a brilliant raid to take out Shadloui as the Panthers attained a decent lead at 28-23 in the 34th minute. Moments later, Deshwal picked up a raid point and reduced the Pune side to just one member on the mat.

The Panthers inflicted another 'ALL OUT' soon after and led comfortably at 32-26. However, the Puneri Paltan fought back and reduced the Panthers to just one member on the mat in the dying seconds of the game. But Bhavani Rajput held his nerve on the final raid of the game and took his team to a thrilling victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)