Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], December 29 (ANI): UP Yoddhas are ready to make a comeback to their home turf in Noida after a two-season hiatus. The Yoddhas are aiming to bounce back with a win over Bengaluru Bulls on Friday as they take the mat for their first home game in the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Yoddhas who went down 30-38 against Gujarat Giants in their last match are currently sitting in the tenth position in the table with 15 points and a score difference of 15 and will surely go into this encounter with strong support from their home crowd.

The match between UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast live on Star Sports Network on December 29, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. (IST) onwards.

The Yoddhas and the Bulls have faced each other 14 times in which the Bulls have gotten better of the two on nine occasions. In their previous encounter this season, the Yoddhas narrowly missed out on victory as they went down 36-38.

Speaking before the Match UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, "We are thrilled to return to our home base after a long wait. The team is training hard together and I am confident that our next game in front of our home crowd will see favorable result."

For UP Yoddhas star raider Surender Gill has been turning heads with his sensational performances. Gill is currently placed third and fourth in the league for the most number of successful raids (56) and raid points (75) respectively. Giving him support and leading the team from the front is captain Pardeep Narwal fondly called the Dubki King, with 43 raid points to his kitty.

The defence of the Yoddhas has been well taken care of by the trio of Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, and Sumit who have 22, 19, and 17 tackle points respectively. The home crowd will hope for an electrifying performance from these players and will hope the Yoddhas return back to winning ways.

Bengaluru Bulls have their star raider Bharat with 62 raid points and will be the man who can pose a threat to the Yoddhas' defenders. In defence, the pair of experienced Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Nandal have been in good form and will aim to make it tough for the Yoddhas' raiders. (ANI)

