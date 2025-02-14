Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team skipper Salima Tete wants her side to give its best in the FIH Pro League without thinking about results, terming it a big opportunity to work on "grey areas".

India will open their campaign against England on Saturday here.

The hosts will again square off against England on Sunday before taking on Spain on February 18 and 19.

The Indian women will then play Germany (February 21 and 22), Netherlands on February 24 and 25 in the India leg of the league.

"We will focus on our game, there are some players who will be playing their first Pro League matches after Olympics.

"Winning and losing is a part of the game but what is important is to play our best hockey. It's a big opportunity for us but we aren't thinking about results. We will try our best and the focus is on every single match," Salima said on the eve of their league opener.

Salima said chief coach Harendra Singh, who joined again on April last year, made a lasting impression on the side with his tactics.

"The team culture, team bonding has increased a lot. If team culture is good, it reflects on the ground. We share a very good bonding with the coach," she said.

"Being an Indian, Harendra sir works well for us. Every player understands what he wants to say, communication is not a problem. We can also tell Harendra sir if we disagree on a few things and listens to us patiently.

"We can convey our message to him and he can explain us better," Salima added.

