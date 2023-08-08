New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): It was a fun-filled day of Pro Panja League at the IGI Stadium which kicked off with Ashok Kumar, Post Master General, handing over the Indian flag to co-founders Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani.

Later on, Student of the Year actor Abhishek Bajaj competed in a friendly arm wrestling bout against Rohtak's Dara Singh. When it came to the competition, Rohtak Rowdies, and Baroda Badshahs picked up wins over Mumbai Muscle, and Kochi KD's, respectively. But despite the defeat, Mumbai Muscle regained top position in the points table with 107 points.

Also Read | ‘He Worked Hard To Send Me to Cricket Academy’ Tilak Verma Recounts Father's Sacrifices After International Debut During IND vs WI T20I Series 2023.

In the first game of the night, Aryan Gangotri and Arshdeep Singh helped Rohtak Rowdies take a 2-1 lead in the undercard. Rohtak's Arshdeep Singh returned in the main card for a rematch against Mumbai's Kyle Cummings, but this time the latter was prepared from the start. After a quick top roll pin, Kyle activated Challenger Round and won within a mere second to secure 10-0 win.

Next up Rohtak sent Dara Singh against Mumbai's Pramod Mukhi in a 100kg bout, which turned out to be a mental battle. While Dara tried to trick Pramod into making foul, the latter turned the tide with a stunning top roll pin. But Dara's hook were hard to counter - and he won the bout 3-1. Rahul Panicker activated Challenger Round and earned an easy 10-0 win over Mumbai's Jogender Yadav as Rohtak Rowdies won 15-12.

Also Read | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Quarters of Football WWC.

In the second match of the night, Prince Kumar and Chetna Sharma put Kochi KD's ahead with a 2-1 lead in the undercard. Baroda's Kanan Borgohain stunned his mentor Sameer VT to get a solid 3-1 win in the 100kg bout as the tables shifted in the match. The 'Biceps King' from Baroda Badshahs Sachin Goyal faced off against Kochi KD's Abhishek Prakash in the 80kg match, and despite the match seeing plenty of interruptions due to fouls, Sachin managed to pin his opponent thrice to win with a clean sweep.

Finally, Baroda's Tridip Medhi came for a rematch against Kochi's Akash Kumar in 70kg bout. Just when it looked like Akash will get a hook, Tridip made a side roll press to pin his opponent to get the lead in the match. Gaining confidence, Tridip got hold of Akash's thumb and pinned him again. Tridip locked Akash in a hook in the final round and earned a 5-0 win over his opponent, sealing a 14-3 win for Baroda Badshahs.

Kiraak Hyderabad will face off against Rohtak Rowdies, while Mumbai Muscle will take on Kochi KD's on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)