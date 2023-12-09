New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): South African pacer Lungi Ngidi sustained a sprain on his left ankle and has been ruled out of Proteas' upcoming three-match T20I and two-game Test series against India, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 27-year-old pacer will now be assessed by medical team of Cricket South Africa before deciding on his return to the pitch.

Beuran Hendricks, 33, has been called up to replace Ngidi in South Africa's squad. Hendricks has appeared in 19 T20I games for the Proteas and has not played a game since July 2021.

South African fast bowler Nandre Burger and batters David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs have received their maiden call-ups to South Africa's Test squad for the India series. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne has been recalled.

The all-format tour of South Africa will kickstart on Sunday with a three-match T20I series, which will go on till December 14. From December 17, the ODI leg of the white-ball series will start which will conclude on September 21.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj are among those in India squad. Seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the white-ball leg of the all-format series. Yadav, the number one T20I batter, will lead the T20I team while KL Rahul will captain the ODI team. Youngsters like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudarshan and Rajat Patidar have received call-ups for the ODI squad.

South Africa's T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (replaced by Beuran Hendricks), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa's ODI squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa's Test squad: Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi (replaced by Beuran Hendricks), Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

