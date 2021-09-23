Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of South Africa off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe has been found to be legal, and she can resume bowling in international cricket.

Ntozakhe was suspended from bowling in international cricket after being reported during an ICC Women's Championship ODI against the West Indies in Barbados on September 16, 2018.

Also Read | T Natarajan Tests Positive: Worried, But No Need to Press the Panic Button, Says BCCI Official.

Ntozakhe's remodelled bowling action was assessed at the University of Pretoria on September 10, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Match Officials may still report Ntozakhe if they believe she is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the reassessment.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence Over Delhi Capitals’ Captaincy Change for IPL 2021, Here’s What he Has to Say About Rishabh Pant.

To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler's legal bowling action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)