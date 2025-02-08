Paris, Feb 8 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain extended the contracts of coach Luis Enrique and three key players on Friday.

Enrique extended his deal until 2027, while goal-scoring right back Achraf Hakimi, creative midfielder Vitinha and speedy left back Nuno Mendes all signed on to 2029.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2024-25: Two Goals From Harry Kane Hand Bayern Munich 3-0 Win Over Werder Bremen.

PSG also renewed 18-year-old defender Yoram Zague's contract until 2028.

PSG remains on course to defend its Ligue 1 title and is still involved in the Champions League and the French Cup. (AP) AM

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Churchill Brothers Regain Top Spot With Hard-Fought Win Over Gokulam Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)