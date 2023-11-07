Milan, Nov 7 (AP) A Paris Saint-Germain fan is seriously injured and a police officer is also in hospital after both were stabbed in clashes between the supporters of the French team and AC Milan.

According to Italian media, a group of around 50 Milan fans — wearing masks and helmets and throwing flares — attacked PSG supporters in the lively Navigli area of the Italian city on the eve of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match between the teams.

Also Read | AC Milan vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

A PSG fan was rushed to hospital after being stabbed twice in the leg.

There were also clashes between PSG supporters and police. An officer was stabbed and the alleged culprit was arrested.

Also Read | Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

A Newcastle United fan was stabbed in the same area of the city before Milan's other home match in the Champions League, against the Premier League team, in September.

Milan, which reached the semi-finals last season, is bottom of Group F and without a win or a goal in this season's competition. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)