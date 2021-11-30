Paris, Nov 30 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied being in talks with Zinedine Zidane about becoming the French club's next coach and gave support to the current man in charge, Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, Al-Khelaifi told L'Équipe TV channel on Monday night that PSG had “zero contact" with Zidane, although he considers the Frenchman a "top coach."

Also Read | IPL 2022 Retentions: KL Rahul & Rashid Khan Reportedly Could Face a Year-Long Ban After Lucknow Franchise Approaches Duo.

Al-Khelaifi spoke following reports last week in French media of a meeting between Zidane and PSG officials in a fancy Paris hotel.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Retention: Take a Look at Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained by the Franchises.

Zidane, who ended his second spell as Real Madrid manager in May, is out of work but is tipped to become France's next manager after the World Cup in Qatar. Zidane won three consecutive Champions Leagues in his first period as Madrid manager from 2016-18.

Al-Khelaifi also reiterated PSG's support to Pochettino, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United before the Red Devils appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

“He is there, we are very happy, he is doing a good job," Al-Khelaifi said about Pochettino. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)