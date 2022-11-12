Paris, Nov 12 (AP) Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain's final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort.

French league leader PSG said Saturday that its captain Marquinhos, who is a key player in coach Tite's Brazil team and has made 71 international appearances, would be left out of the side to face Auxerre on Sunday.

But Argentina star Lionel Messi, France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil's Neymar will be included in the PSG squad before flying out to Qatar.

Messi missed last weekend's game against Lorient because of inflammation on his Achilles tendon, with central defender Presnel Kimpembe rested for a similar problem. Mbappe also went off near the end with muscle fatigue.

Kimpembe, who has played only one hour of football since sustaining a hamstring injury on Sept. 18, is also in coach Christophe Galtier's squad for the Auxerre game.

Kimpembe then flies out to join his France teammates in Qatar. AP

