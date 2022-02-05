Karachi [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): 2020 champions Karachi Kings suffered their fourth successive defeat as 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi held their nerves to win their second match by nine runs in the 11th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the National Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 174 for victory, Karachi Kings recovered from three to two to reach 77 for two in the 10th over before Zalmi pulled things back and conceded 87 runs in the last 10 overs (19 off the last over) to restrict Karachi Kings to 164 for six.

World's No.1 ranked T20I batsman faced the first and the last ball of the innings but was far from his best despite finishing at 90 not out. His 63-ball innings included 12 fours and a six.

The stars of Zalmi's bowling were young pace duo of Mohammad Umar and Salman Irshad, who conceded 46 runs from their eight overs with the former capturing three wickets.

Zalmi's victory means they have joined Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on four points, while Quetta Gladiators is fifth on two points and Kings yet to get off the mark. The table is headed by defending champions Multan Sultans, who have won all their four matches.

Brief Scores: Peshawar Zalmi 173/4 (Shoaib Malik 52*, Hazratullah Zazai 41; Umaid Asif 3-36); Karachi Kings 164/6 (Babar Azam 90*, Ian Cockbain 31; Mohammad Umar 3-22). (ANI)

