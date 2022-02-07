Karachi [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): Karachi Kings suffered their fifth successive home defeat as Islamabad United notched up their third win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Sunday.

Alex Hales and Paul Stirling provided third 50 runs plus opening start as Islamabad United collected 177 for six in 20 overs.

While Islamabad United scored 53 for no loss in their PowerPlay overs, Karachi Kings managed 35 for the loss of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam to eventually finish at 135 for nine and go down by 42 runs.

The middle-order of Islamabad United thrived on the top-order's start with Shadab Khan scoring a 19-ball 34 with four fours and a six and Colin Munro contributing a run-a-ball 33.

Shadab then took four wickets in eight balls as Kings stuttered to 135 for nine with Mohammad Nabi providing some consolation with a 28-ball 47 not out with five fours and two sixes.

The result means Karachi Kings are winless at their halfway stage and staring in the eyes of an elimination.

The 2020 champions are by no means out of the competition, but if previous events have anything to do with this year's tournament, then they will have to win the remaining five matches in the Lahore-leg and also improve their net run-rate so that they remain in contention for a place in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United are on six points from five matches, Multan are at top of the table with five successive wins and Peshawar Zalmi are fourth with two wins and three loses.

Second-placed Lahore Qalandars will take on fifth-placed Quetta Gladiators in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg matches. (ANI)

