Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Punam Raut continued her rich vein of form with an unbeaten 104 while Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a blazing half-century as the Indian women's team posted a challenging 266 for four against South Africa in the fourth ODI here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Punam, who notched up half centuries in the previous two outings, compiled a 123-ball 104 to bring up her third century in the format.

Harmanpreet blazed away to 54 off 35 balls, hitting seven fours and a six, while skipper Mithali Raj scored a 71-ball 45 to become the first player to complete 7,000 runs in women's ODIs.

For South Africa, Tumi Sekhukhune (2/63) was the most successful bowler while Shabnim Ismail (1/50), Nondumiso Shangase (1/41) picked a wicket each.

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.

Brief Scores:

India women: 266 for 4 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 104 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Mithali Raj 45; Tumi Sekhukhune 2/63)

