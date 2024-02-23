Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Pune cueist Saad Sayed recorded a break of 94, the highest in the tournament so far, on way to defeating Sameer Gupta 3-0 in a best-of-five frame second-round match of the CCI Snooker Classic here on Friday.

Sayed won 71-24, 53-37, 94-0.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Associate Sponsorship With My11Circle Sparks Controversy.

CCI's Siddharth Khemani prevailed over Mitesh Thakkar 3-0 (58-37, 63-42, 50-29) to advance to the third round.

Pune cueist Taaha Khan cruised past Rehan Patel, winning 3-0 (66-40, 61-23, 62-2).

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Availability Status a Last-Minute Decision for Liverpool’s EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Against Chelsea.

Another Pune cueist, Gaurav Deshmukh staved off a fight-back from Abhishek Bajaj to post a 4-3 (71-14, 61-47, 67-26, 37-50, 41-71, 29-53, 68-47) victory to qualify for the main draw.

Abdur Rehman also qualified for the main draw as he managed to get the better of Ejaz Merchant 4-3 (59-20, 53-17, 60-69, 47-55, 20-46, 60-43, 65-0) in another final qualifying round match.

Results:

Final qualifying round: Abdur Rehman bt Ejaz Merchant 4-3 (59-20, 53-17, 60-69, 47-55, 20-46, 60-43, 65-0); Shoaib Khan bt Darshan Shah 4-1 (57-27, 57(40)-13, 72(56)-23, 2-66, 52-29); Gaurav Deshmukh bt Abhishek Bajaj 4-3 (71(45)-14, 61-47, 67-26, 37-50, 41-71, 29-53, 68-47); Neeraj Kumar bt Uddeshey Sethi 4-0 (86-1, 74-37, 57-6, 57-12); Shivam Arora bt Amanullah Shaikh 4-0 (62-26, 71-37, 89-25, 57-42).

Round 2: Saad Sayed bt Sameer Gupta 3-0 (71-24, 53-37, 94(94)-0); Taaha Khan bt Rehan Patel 3-0 (66-40, 61-23, 62-2); Arav Sancheti bt Sanket Mutha 3-1 (53-47, 34-66, 59-53, 90-27). Siddharth Khemani bt Mitesh Thakkar 3-0 (58-37, 63-42, 50-29).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)