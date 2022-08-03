Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Thakur, who hails from Ludhiana city, lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second in the men's 96kg competition, claiming his third CWG medal.

It was Thakur's second silver, having finished second in the 2014 Glasgow edition as well. In Gold Coast, he had returned with a bronze.

"Ludhiana's Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in weightlifting in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Vikas will be given Rs 50 lakh as per the sports policy of the Punjab government. My government is committed to encourage and provide all possible help to the sportspersons from Punjab," the CM tweeted.

On Tuesday, CM Mann had announced a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for winning a bronze medal in Birmingham.

