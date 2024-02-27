Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Punjab FC registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Goals in either half by Luka Majcen (45th) and Madih Talal (56th) ensured the Shers their fourth victory of the season and move to 10th place in the table, just three points away from a playoff spot.

It was the home side that had the first shot on target with Ramhlunchhunga testing Ravi Kumar in the Punjab goal. Madih Talal missed a chance to open the scoring as he could not control a cut back from Ricky Shabong.

Hyderabad were putting in a spirited performance against the continuous attacks of Punjab and kept the score goalless. Hyderabad had the better possession of the ball but Punjab created better chances as the score remained the same into the drinks break.

Mark Zothanpuia hit the side netting from a clearance of a long throw before Punjab FC broke the deadlock just before half time.

Talal in combination with Abhishek Singh set up Majcen at the back post. The Slovenian had no trouble in finishing it past the Hyderabad keeper for his sixth of the season and also Talal's fifth assist of the season.

PFC started the second half aggressively and found the result soon after. Majcen found Talal inside the box off a Hyderabad clearance and the Frenchman took a touch and turned, hitting the ball past the Hyderabad keeper to double the lead.

The away side almost found the third goal in the very next attack as Talal played Wilmar Jordan inside the box, but the Colombian's effort was blocked by Alex Saji.

PFC continued to create chances but the finishing touches were not applied.

At the other end, the Punjab defence saw out the occasional Hyderabad attack without any trouble. The Nizams had a golden opportunity to score one back, but Abdul Rabeeh scuffed his shot over the crossbar.

Substitute Juan Mera forced a save out of the Hyderabad keeper in injury time. Punjab FC saw off the rest of the match for a comfortable victory and also kept the clean sheet. Talal was adjudged the player of the match.

Punjab FC moved to 10th slot with 17 points from 16 matches, while Hyderabad FC remained at the bottom with four points from 17 matches.

Punjab will next face Mumbai City FC on March 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

