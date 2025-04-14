Mohali (Punjab)[India], April 14 (ANI): Punjab FC has been awarded the Indian Super League Award for Best Elite Youth Program for the 2024-25 season, in recognition of the club's outstanding contribution to youth development and its successful integration of academy players into the senior team.

This season, the Shers fielded the youngest squad in the league with an average age of 25 years and 216 days, underlining the club's vision for long-term growth and sustainability.

A total of nine academy graduates featured in the senior team, with six making their first-team debuts. The club led the league in giving the most minutes to teenagers and development players, with U23 players accumulating 7,522 minutes on the pitch--more than any other team, according to Punjab FC press release.

Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis' trust in youth was evident through consistent performances from youngsters like Abhishek Singh, Muheet Shabir, Pramveer Singh, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, and Muhammad Suhail F. The Shers also celebrated key individual milestones this season with Pramveer Singh becoming the youngest starter in ISL history, Singamayum Shami emerging as the youngest goalscorer. Vishal Yadav became the third youngest debutant, and Muhammad Suhail stood out as the third youngest assist provider.

The award marks a significant milestone in Punjab FC's mission to nurture young talent and strengthen the Indian football ecosystem from the grassroots. (ANI)

