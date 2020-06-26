Chandigarh [India], June 26 (ANI): Punjab Government has decided to issue e-certificates to the players who had participated in the Inter-District Games for the year 2019-20 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

So far, 4,769 coronavirus cases have been reported in Punjab out of which 3,192 have recovered. The state has so far reported 120 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

