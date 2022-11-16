Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Punjab Kings announced its coaching staff for IPL 2023 and roped in former India opener Wasim Jaffer as the batting coach while also recruiting Brad Haddin as the assistant coach on Wednesday.

The IPL franchise unveiled the revamped coaching staff headed by Trevor Bayliss after announcing its retained squad on November 15.

Former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt was given charge of the team's bowling department for the 2023 edition of IPL.

While Jaffer has already worked with the Kings for three seasons beginning in 2019, it will be Trevor Bayliss, Haddin and Langeveldt's first stint with the team.

Bayliss took over the coaching role from former India player Anil Kumble in September earlier this year.

The team shared the announcements through its official Twitter handle on November 16.

They also released Mayank Aggarwal, their 2022 season captain and gave the captaincy reins to Shikhar Dhawan for the 2023 season.

Agarwal, who was the mainstay of the side's top-order from 2019-21 and scored well, could only score 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50 since he was appointed the captain in 2022.

Shahrukh Khan, who was earlier reported to be among the ones to get released, has been retained. Team Punjab has also retained many of its core stars like skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (England), Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, England's hard-hitting batter Liam Livingstone, young Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Punjab Kings still have a power-packed batting lineup, with Bairstow and Dhawan as possible openers. Their bowling also looks solid with the likes of Chahar, Arshdeep and Kagiso Rabada.

They have INR 32.2 crore in their purse and will look to fill the three vacant overseas player slots.

Punjab Kings:Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

In the last season, Punjab Kings finished in the sixth position in the points table with 14 points and seven wins in 14 matches. (ANI)

