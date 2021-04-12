Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Sanju Samson's magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday.

Put in to bat, Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

K L Rahul top-scored with 91 off 40 balls while Deepak Hooda smashed 64 off 28.

IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Chasing the big target, Rajasthan Royals could score 217 for 7 in their 20 overs with Samson top-scoring with 119 from 63 balls. He hit 12 fours and seven sixes.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 221/6 in 20 overs (K L Rahul 91, Deepak Hooda 64; Chetan Sakariya 3/31).

RR: 217 for 7 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 119; Arshdeep Singh 3/35, Mohammed Shami 2/33).

