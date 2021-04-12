Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

K L Rahul top-scored with 91 off 40 balls while Deepak Hooda smashed 64 off 28.

IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Brief Scores:

221/6 in 20 overs (K L Rahul 91, Deepak Hooda 64; Chetan Sakariya 3/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)