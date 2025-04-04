Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) is ready to begin the home leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with their contest against Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Ahead of their first home game at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, the team's spin bowling coach, Sunil Joshi, addressed the press conference and gave an insight into the team's atmosphere and preparations.

Joshi revealed that the players have established great camaraderie among each other, serving as the foundation of a positive dressing room.

Highlighting the team's completely different atmosphere this season, the coach said as quoted by the PBKS press release, "We have a pretty strong team spirit and enthusiasm among players. All teams play to win. Hence, we are ensuring that we prepare well, give the team a good environment, and keep the players in a good zone. This time, we have a completely different environment in the dressing room with players."

"I don't know about other teams but our team had well-organized camps. This is why our domestic and international players are in great form. We can see a lot of differences in the team environment when compared to the last few years. It's great that players are in great form and their morale is high. Our captain is young and positive along with the head coach Ricky Ponting, which is what our players need," he added.

The spin-bowling coach also levied expectations on the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who bagged one wicket each in the previous two encounters of the season, and how his bowling performance is crucial for the team.

"I think Maxwell is one of the key players for us as far as the spin bowling is concerned. Every ground and every venue has different dynamics and he understands most of them. He has delivered for us in the last two games. With his pedigree of experience, I am sure he will perform very well in the home games," he said.

He also deliberated on the form of the team and how the performance in the last two games has proved that the players are ready for the challenging IPL season. He stressed that the difference between home and away conditions becomes less challenging when the players are playing well, which is crucial for any team's victory.

"I think when your squad of 16 players is doing so well and you have 8 bowling options, 9 batting options and the players are in form, you don't need to worry about anything. It doesn't matter whether you play in home or away grounds. When your team is doing well, you just need to focus on the priorities and what the players' needs are. And we have channelized the same well," said Joshi.

Punjab Kings' first home clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 5 will begin at 7:30 PM. This will be followed by yet another home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 9. (ANI)

