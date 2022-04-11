Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 saw high-scoring hockey matches on Day 5.

In the first pool match of the day, Hockey Punjab picked up a convincing 12-0 win over Hockey Rajasthan. Lovepreet Jainth (13', 15'), Gurshahzad Singh Pirzada (24', 27'), Lovepreet Singh (36', 41'), and Dharminder Singh (43', 55') all scored two goals each as they helped their team in picking up the win. Mehkeet Singh (7'), Ranjot Singh (10'), Vishal Yadav (20'), and Jarmanjeet Singh (26'), also scored one goal each as Hockey Punjab picked up a big win in Pool A.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey faced off against Telangana Hockey. The Pool B contest started with Rahul Singh (2'), Mohd Sadiq (8'), and Manish Sahani (9') scoring one goal each in the first quarter itself to give Uttar Pradesh Hockey a 3-0 lead. Captain Arjun Yadav (20'), and Rishabh Sahu (24') extended the lead in the second quarter, taking the scoreline to 5-0. Telangana Hockey defended well in the third quarter, but Dharmendra Yadav (48'), Rahul Yadav (52'), and Monu Rajbhar (58') scored one goal each in the final quarter as Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 8-0.

In the third match of the day, Hockey Karnataka picked up a big 14-0 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the Pool C contest. Somanna Bp (15', 33', 39', 52') was the star performer for Hockey Karnataka, scoring four goals in the match. Chelsea Medappa Bn (11', 41', 58') also made a significant contribution, netting a hat-trick in the match. Harish Mutagar (31', 56') scored two goals, while Yathish Kumar B (2'), Nachappa Ir (10'), Surya N M (33'), Shamanth Cs (54'), and Pranam Gowda Y.M (59') scored one goal each to help their team's cause.

The final game of the day was a Pool D contest between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Bihar. Captain Taleb Shah give Hockey Maharashtra the lead, getting the first goal in the 13th minute. However, Sajan managed to get the equaliser in the 18th minute for Hockey Bihar. Mayur Dhanavade scored the second goal for Hockey Maharastra in the 19th minute, while Harish Shindgi scored the third goal in the 21st minute as Hockey Maharashtra regained their lead quickly. Taleb Shah completed his hat-trick, scoring the fourth goal in the 27th minute and the fifth goal in the 43rd minute. Harish Shindgi added the sixth goal in the 51st minute while Suraj Shahi scored another in the 57th minute as Hockey Maharashtra went on to beat Hockey Bihar 7-1.

The Pool G match between the Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Hockey was forfeited, resulting in a default 5-0 win for the Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

