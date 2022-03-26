Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh)[India], March 26 (ANI): Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective matches on the opening day of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 played here at the District Sports Authority Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Himachal 10-0 in their Pool F match. Megha (17', 32'), Karmanpreet Kaur (33', 56'), Amreen Hamid (50', 53') scored a brace each, while, Mitali (27'), Sneha Sabharwal (38'), Sukhpreet Kaur (39') and Chewang Tamang (50') netted one goal each for Hockey Punjab.

In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a comprehensive 7-1 victory over Hockey Rajasthan. Captain Hina Bano (20', 22'), Swarnika Rawat (34', 36') and Pooja Yadav (58', 60') scored a brace each, while Ruchika Upadhyay (46') scored one goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Usha Kumari (48') scored the only goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Bihar 4-0 in their Pool G match. Captain CS Ramsangliani (13', 14') scored a brace, while Lalnunsangi (18') and Vanlalhriatpuii (60') scored one goal each for Hockey Mizoram.

In Pool H, Hockey Andhra Pradesh registered a massive 13-0 victory over Hockey Bengal. Gedela Gayatri (4', 27', 50', 57', 60') scored five goals, while Bobbili Jhansi (6', 9'), Captain Bharani Sathram (7', 13') and Garlanka Varahalamma (23', 59') scored a brace each, meanwhile, Chenna Kusuma (24') and Talari Revathi (54') scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the other Pool H match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Gujarat 14-0. Nisarga SB (5', 12', 33', 37', 54') scored five goals, while Dechamma Ganapathi P (2', 34', 47') and Apsara HA (11', 30', 48') scored hat-tricks each. Kaveri R Lenkennavar (28', 58') scored a brace, meanwhile, Sahana CM (22') scored one goal for Hockey Karnataka. (ANI)

