New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Punjab Warriors marched into the InBL Pro U25 final with a commanding 98-72 victory over Hyderabad Falcons at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday.

A blistering third-quarter performance proved decisive as the Warriors outclassed the Falcons to secure their place in the championship game. Stokley Chaffee led the charge with a powerful double-double, posting 15 points and 14 rebounds. Thomas Garrett and Gurbaz Sandhu added firepower from beyond the arc, scoring 16 points each to fuel the Warriors' dominant display.

The Warriors set the tone early, racing to a 12-point lead in the first quarter. Chaffee's presence in the paint and Sandhu's sharpshooting from three-point range kept the Falcons on the back foot. Hyderabad's Harsh Dagar briefly sparked his team with an emphatic two-handed dunk, while Jack Purchase and Kushal Singh chipped in to trim the deficit. However, Taane Samuel's inside presence helped the Warriors maintain a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Falcons struggle offensively as Punjab extended their advantage. Vaishakh Manoj's back-to-back baskets and Lucas Barker's three-pointer stretched the lead to 17 points. Riyanshu Negi injected pace into Hyderabad's offense, but Uche Dibiamaka's scoring kept the Warriors in control. However, Jack Purchase and Alex Robinson hit crucial buckets late in the half to cut the lead to 10 points at the break.

Punjab took full control in the third quarter, lighting up the scoreboard from all areas. Garrett and Sandhu remained lethal from a distance while Chaffee and Barker dominated inside. The Falcons' offensive struggles persisted, and the Warriors' lead ballooned to 23 points. Taane Samuel's defensive efforts further cemented Punjab's grip, ending the quarter with a commanding 22-point cushion.

Hyderabad showed urgency in the final quarter but failed to break Punjab's rhythm. The Warriors continued to find easy baskets and dominate the boards. Despite a late three-pointer from Jack Purchase, the Falcons couldn't. (ANI)

