Jakarta [Indonesia], January 21 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Laksya Sen along with men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will lead the Indian contingent in the upcoming Indonesia Masters 2025 badminton tournament which will kickstart on Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

PV Sindhu, 16th in the women's single; world badminton rankings, will face world No 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in her tournament opener.

Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyaya and Rakshitha Ramraj are also in the women's singles draw at the Indonesia Open.

World No 12 Lakshya Sen, who was eliminated in the first round of both the Malaysia and India Open earlier this month, will face Japan's Takuma Obayashi in his round of 32 fixture.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will also be a part of India's charge in men's singles at the Indonesia Masters 2025.

In the men's doubles event, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be India's only challenge.

The Indian badminton players, who won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 back in 2023, recently made it to the semi-finals of the Malaysia and India Open.

Chirag-Satwik are ninth in the men's doubles world badminton rankings.

India's sole representative in the women's doubles section at Indonesia Masters 2025 are Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and they will face Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn-Sukitta Suwachai in the first round.

Tanisha Crasto is also a part of the mixed doubles draw with Dhruv Kapila. They face Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

India squad for Indonesia Masters 2025:

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Kidambi Srikanth (Q), Ayush Shetty (Q)

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshitha Ramraj, Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah (Q), Tanya Hemnath (Q)

Women's doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde. (ANI)

