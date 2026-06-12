Sports News | PV Sindhu to Lead 10-member Indian Contingent at BWF World Championships 2026

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu will spearhead a 10-member Indian contingent at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, scheduled from August 17 to 23, according to Olympics.com.

Sindhu, who won the world badminton title in 2019 and claimed silver medals in 2017 and 2018, earned her spot in the women's singles as India's host representative under Badminton World Federation (BWF) qualification rules. The final list, based on world rankings as of April 28, includes 64 players each in men's and women's singles and 48 pairs in every doubles discipline.

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India will field two direct entrants in each category. In men's singles, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty qualified, while Sindhu will be joined by rising talent Unnati Hooda in women's singles. India's top-ranked entry is the men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who qualified fourth overall, with Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun taking the second men's doubles spot.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, ranked 30th, lead India's challenge alongside Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi. In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto qualified 21st, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde claimed the second Indian spot. Several Indian shuttlers, including world championship medallists Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, feature on reserve lists.

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The BWF confirmed that defending champions in all five events will participate. Shi Yu Qi of China (men's singles), Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea (men's doubles), Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning of China (women's doubles), Akane Yamaguchi of Japan (women's singles), and Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia (mixed doubles) have all qualified as top-ranked entrants.

Under BWF regulations, member associations can enter up to four players or pairs if all are ranked in the world's top eight, three if in the top 24, and two if within the top 150 on the eligibility date. The tournament draw will be announced closer to the start of the championships.

BWF World Championships 2026 Indian squad

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty.Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda.Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan / MR Arjun.Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi.Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde.

India reserves

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath.Women's singles: Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, Anmol Kharb, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika. Bansod, Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir, Shriyanshi Valishetty.Women's doubles: Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Bhat K./Shikha Gautam, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda.Mixed doubles: Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh, Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K., Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan. (ANI)

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