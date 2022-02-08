Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 8 (ANI): The Calicut Heroes will be up against the Ahmedabad Defenders in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2022 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Speaking ahead of their match against Ahmedabad Defenders, Calicut Heroes' Setter Jithin N said, "The match against Kolkata Thunderbolts on Monday was just the beginning for us. We played well, but unfortunately, we lost the game. We will plan our strategies for our next match against Ahmedabad Defenders. The team is confident to take on our next opponents."

When asked about his family background, Jithin said, "My father is a ration shop owner and my mother is a homemaker. It was difficult to acquire certain things like shoes in the early days of my volleyball career, but my father has supported me a lot and a lot of senior players also helped me."

The 28-year-old from the Calicut district further added that the Indian volleyball circuit needed a professional league to get better, "I feel the Prime Volleyball League will help the Indian volleyball players a lot. The athletes have an opportunity to become better players as they can rub shoulders with foreign players. A professional league like this was needed to improve Indian volleyball."

Ahmedabad Defenders' Shon T John expressed that his team will look to continue their good form, "It was really exciting to play my first Prime Volleyball League match against Chennai Blitz on Sunday. We are receiving a lot of support from the coaches and management and we'll look to play well in our next match as well. Everyone's confidence in the team is high. We'll play a good game and make our team proud."

Speaking about his family background and volleyball journey, the Attacker said, "My father passed away two years ago. I live with my mother and grandparents. My mother used to work as a nurse in Saudi Arabia and now she is retired. My family is dependent on me. There wasn't a lot of training camps in my village, but one Nationals player called Shamji helped me a lot. He taught me the techniques of volleyball and took me to local matches. After gaining some experience, I attained a lot of confidence and made big strides in my career." (ANI)

