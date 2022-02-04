Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Kolkata Thunderbolts head coach Sunny Joseph praised Ashwal Rai and gave reasons behind why he was named as the captain of the team ahead of the upcoming season of Prime Volleyball League.

The stage is set for the 2022 edition of the Prime Volleyball League to kick off from Saturday at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read | OnlyFans Model Madelene Wright Makes ?500K on XXX Website After a Scandalous End of Football Career! Everything You Need To Know.

Kolkata Thunderbolts have been training since last month as the season is drawing closer. Head Coach Sunny Joseph opened up on the team's training sessions and praised the players for their hardwork and passion in the lead-up to the start of the season.

"We started our camp on 17th January. We faced hurdles due to Covid as two-three players were unable to reach on time. But we have quite a hardworking group in our squad and everyone worked intensively to ensure we are ready for the match day," he said.

Also Read | India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND U19 vs ENG U19 Cricket Match in Antigua.

The Coach also went on to laud the two overseas players Ian Satterfield and Mathew August, who joined the camp only a week ago. but have already mingled with the squad and are helping the youngsters in the team.

"The overseas players also joined in and mingled with the team quickly. So we are ready to go. Both Ian Satterfield and Mathew August are extremely hardworking players and they are really helping the youngsters in the team, and motivating the players to be ready for the tournament," he added.

Amid all the buzz and excitement for the tournament, Kolkata Thunderbolts head coach Sunny Joseph praised Ashwal Rai and gave reasons behind why he was named as the captain of the team.

"Ashwal Rai is a good person. He is a self-motivator and a fighter of a player. He can lead the team in the best possible way and he can bring glory to the team," the coach said.

On being asked one major challenge that Kolkata Thunderbolts will have to face in the league, coach Sunny Joseph said the 15-point scoring system is a difficult one for the players to adapt to quickly.

"The 15-point scoring system is a challenging system. Only good, talented, and highly spirited players can adjust to the system," the coach said. "We all have spoken together and worked hard on the new format, and we believe we are ready for this unique challenge," he added.

Chairman and Co-Owner of the Kolkata Thunderbolts franchise, Pawan Kumar Patodia spoke about the discussion he had with the players of Kolkata Thunderbolts and expressed his full confidence in the abilities of the players the franchise has selected in the squad this year.

"I have no doubts that Kolkata Thunderbolts will perform well in the tournament. But for me, more important thing is that the players express themselves freely. I have told the players in my team not to take any pressures about the results," he said.

"'Express yourself freely as you are without hesitation. Play your natural game as if this is the last game,' this has been my message to the players, and I am sure we will perform like champions," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)