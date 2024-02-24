Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], February 24 (ANI): Bengaluru Torpedoes returned to winning ways in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Friday, picking up a thrilling 12-15, 16-14, 15-13, 13-15, 16-5 win over the Kochi Blue Spikers. Thomas Heptinstall was named the Player of the Match.

Heptinstall's spikes from the right helped Bengaluru early on, but Erin Athos Ferreira and Krol Jan helped Kochi get ahead with solid play from the middle. Erin Varghese remained the biggest threat to the Torpedoes' defence, but Srajan and Mujeeb's blocking kept the game in balance. A crucial block from Athos pushed the Blues in front.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 2: Catch Live Commentary Online and Full Scorecard of IND vs ENG Cricket Match.

The unforced errors crept up on the Torpedoes, hurting their momentum. Heptinstall and Srajan's two-man block turned the switch on for Bengaluru. Abhinav fired up Kochi again with sensational showing from the middle with the attack, but Bengaluru employed a three-man block and brought themselves back to level terms.

Sethu started finding his feet in the game, forcing errors from Kochi with vicious attacks. Srajan's monstrous block left Coach David Lee impressed and Torpedoes turned the tide in their favour. Erin's sharply angled spikes and thunderous play from the service line re-opened the doors for Kochi, and Jan Krol's super serve forced the game to the fifth set.

Also Read | India vs England, 4th Test 2024 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Mujeeb caused an uproar with magical play from the middle, while Heptinstall closed down Kochi's defence with attacks from the outside lines. Relentless Torpedoes' attacks gave no respite to the Blues and Bengaluru ran away in the final set to get the win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)