Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Calicut Heroes booked their place in the semi-finals of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) after registering an incredible 5-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Calicut, who beat Hyderabad 15-14, 15-10, 15-14, 15-14, 15-9, took an extra point from this match. They picked up a total of 7 points in the league stage. Calicut Heroes' David Lee was adjudged the Player of the Match.SV Guru Prasanth's spike helped the Black Hawks take the lead at 11-9 in the first set. However, the Calicut Heroes won a Super Point soon after and leveled the scores at 11-11.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Eliminator 2, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The two sides continued to play out a hard-fought contest and were locked at 14-14. Thereafter, Vignesh Raj D produced a fantastic smash as Calicut wrapped up the first set at 15-14.

David Lee showed his brilliance as the Heroes took a massive lead at 5-1 in the second set. Captain Jerome Vinith also stood tall as Calicut continued to forge ahead.

Also Read | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A: Ireland and UAE Through to Semi-Finals.

Ajithlal C effected a fabulous smash to help the Heroes hold the edge at 12-8. Calicut eventually closed out the second set at 15-10 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Amit Gulia carried out a couple of brilliant spikes as the Black Hawks took the lead at 6-4 in the third set. However, the Heroes fought back through Abil Krishnan MP & Jerome Vinith as the side leveled the scores at 11-11.

The Black Hawks and the Heroes kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 14-14 before Abil produced another fantastic spike to help his team wrap up the third set at 15-14 and seal the match.

Jishnu PV effected a spectacular serve as the Black Hawks took the lead at 9-6 in the fourth set. However, the Heroes fought back through David Lee and leveled the scores at 9-9. Moments later, Calicut won a crucial Super Point and took a three-point lead at 12-9.

But, Gulia showcased his skills as Hyderabad leveled the scores at 14-14. Thereafter, the Heroes effected a fabulous block and wrapped up the fourth set at 15-14, threatening to register a clean sweep and take an extra point from this match.

Skipper Vinith produced a fabulous spike as the Heroes held the lead at 10-4 in the final set. Calicut continued to dominate the rest of the set and eventually wrapped up the fifth set at 15-9 and recorded a 5-0 victory.

The Calicut Heroes registered their third victory in six matches at the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

The Ahmedabad Defenders will be up against Kochi Blue Spikers at 1850 hrs on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)